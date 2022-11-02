The Russian Triangle

A big Russian city- not necessarily Moscow, but the kind that is bustling with all types of life including criminal so the police are not without business. A young agent by the name of Nikolay, whose ancestors on his mother's side are Georgian, walks into the department which is busy with the investigation of a murder committed by a mysterious blind killer. His intuition leads him to a group of people whose destiny was broken by the Chechen War. This peaceful town finds its sinister inside, and Nikolay's noble impulses runs into the cruel and corrupt reality.
