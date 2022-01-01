The Ruts featuring Henry Rollins

Not Available

If you don’t know about The Ruts, you should. A pivotal UK punk band, Henry Rollins frequently refers to their album The Crack as the “best album ever made” and the band make frequent appearances on his radio show, Harmony In My Head. Guitarist Paul Fox of the legendary punk band The Ruts was diagnosed with cancer, and members of the music community rallied to London to perform a one-night only benefit concert to raise funds to help with Paul’s medical bills. The show, held on July 16, 2007 featured the remaining members of the band (lead singer Malcolm Owen died in 1980) regrouped with Henry Rollins taking over the lead. Additional performances by Tom Robinson, The Damned, Misty in Roots, UK Subs, Splodge, John Otway and the Peafish House Band which featured Lee Harris, (The Blockheads), Tony Barber of The Buzzcocks and Rowland Rivron , who backed Edward Tudor-Pole and TV Smith (Wikipedia.com).