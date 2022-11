Not Available

Funny is a professional hair stylist who just broke up with her boyfriend. She feels sad and lonely. Besides, the business of the salon has not been good recently, and she's worried over the lack of income. One day, an idea strikes her. She advertises for take-away sales for hair stylist. After which she received many orders everyday and sees her income stablised. Business was good not because of her skill in hair styling but the extra services provided...