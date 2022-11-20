The Saatchi Gallery 100

Not Available

Art that was "headbuttingly impossible to ignore" is how Charles Saatchi describes the work that intrigued him as he started to collect British art in the early 1990s. Damien Hirst's giant shark in formaldehyde, Tracey Emin's unmade bed and a chilling portrait of Myra Hindley by Marcus Harvey are among the artworks that have since become icons of the decade. The Saatchi Gallery, now in the former County Hall in London, is a permanent home for a changing selection of Saatchi's world-famous collection.