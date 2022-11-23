Not Available

With bounties on their heads in every system and The Empire in constant pursuit, the crew of The Sable Corsair are among the most elusive smugglers in the galaxy. During a mission to deliver weapons and supplies to a Rebel base on Galidraan IV, the ship encounters a huge Imperial blockade. During the fight, The Corsair's navigation systems are badly damaged, leaving the ship floating helplessly in space. CAPTAIN ZAC ARRAN, in a desperate attempt to save his crew, makes the jump to hyperspace... but with the navigation systems gone, the ship is flying blind. They emerge in an uncharted system and the damaged vessel crashes on a desolate, seemingly uninhabited planet...