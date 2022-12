Not Available

On the morning of 23 August 1944 Sacha Guitry was arrested at his Paris appartment, as the French capital was being liberated. Accused of collaboration with the enemy, the author of successful plays ("My Father was Right," "Let's Make a Dream," "Quadrille") and director of the theatre of the Madeleine was to remain captive for sixty days. His detention took from from the depot, to the Vel' d'hiv', then Drancy, and finally Fresnes Prison.