The Sacred Mound

A seven-year-old boy is sent to a farm on a remote island, when his mother goes abroad. On the island the boy gets to know a twenty-year-old woman who seems willing to take on a mother's role. But the boy is reaching an age of sexual awareness and instead of regarding her as a mother figure; he falls obsessively in love with her.
|Helgi Skúlason
|Helga's Father
|Valdimar Örn Flygenring
|Hjalmtyr
|Agneta Prytz
|Gestur's Grandmother
|Edda Björgvinsdóttir
|Gestur's Mother
|Arne Nyberg
