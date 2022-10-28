Not Available

The Sacred Mound

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Svensk Filmindustri

A seven-year-old boy is sent to a farm on a remote island, when his mother goes abroad. On the island the boy gets to know a twenty-year-old woman who seems willing to take on a mother's role. But the boy is reaching an age of sexual awareness and instead of regarding her as a mother figure; he falls obsessively in love with her.

Cast

Helgi SkúlasonHelga's Father
Valdimar Örn FlygenringHjalmtyr
Agneta PrytzGestur's Grandmother
Edda BjörgvinsdóttirGestur's Mother
Arne Nyberg

