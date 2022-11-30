Not Available

The Sacred Triangle: Bowie, Iggy & Lou 1971-1973

    The Sacred Triangle enlightens us on how one of the most influential pop stars of the previous century, Ziggy Stardust, was born. This is the same question Velvet Goldmine, a great film by Todd Haynes, once tried to answer. Progressing like a detective story, The Sacred Triangle investigates the influence Lou Reed and Iggy Pop had to David Bowie’s (then on the verge of a breakthrough) music and stage persona. The section on the Velvet Underground alone is enough of a reason to watch this movie.

