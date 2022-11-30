The Sacred Triangle: Bowie, Iggy & Lou 1971-1973

Not Available

The Sacred Triangle enlightens us on how one of the most influential pop stars of the previous century, Ziggy Stardust, was born. This is the same question Velvet Goldmine, a great film by Todd Haynes, once tried to answer. Progressing like a detective story, The Sacred Triangle investigates the influence Lou Reed and Iggy Pop had to David Bowie’s (then on the verge of a breakthrough) music and stage persona. The section on the Velvet Underground alone is enough of a reason to watch this movie.