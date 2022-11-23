The Sad and Beautiful World of Sparklehorse

Not Available

The Sad & Beautiful World of Sparklehorse is a film about Mark Linkous, singer-songwriter and founder of the alternative rock band Sparklehorse. A cult and hugely influential figure in the alternative music scene, the critically-acclaimed Linkous had a dramatic life that saw him battle with drug and alcohol addiction, paralysis, and debilitating depression that resulted in his eventual suicide. Mark's music was heralded by his peers and critics; a mix of delicate pop, discordant punk and melodic odyssey; it has been described as defiantly surrealist with all manner of references to smiling babies, organ music, birds, and celestial bodies. The film mines Marks life and music and navigates the sacrifices and highs and lows of his art.