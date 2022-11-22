Not Available

It's the summer of 1954 and seven-year-old Lee Whitmore and her friends are drifting through the holidays, exploring their quiet suburban neighbourhood where nothing ever seems to happen... until the day mysterious strangers move in with the old lady next door. No one explains the odd comings and goings, the big black cars, the men in suits and hats, the overheard snippets of conversation, but that doesn't stop the children from imagining. The Safe House is a half-hour animation based on a true story - a young girl's innocent perspective of one of the most talked about moments in Australia's history - the real-life spy drama known as the Petrov Affair.