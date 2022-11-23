The Safe House: A Decline of Ideas

Not Available

Poet and filmmaker Greta Bellamacina teams up with journalist Davina Catt in a new documentary on the history of British public libraries and their subsequent decline in modern day. Charting the heritage and historical importance of these revered temples of learning - from their Scottish beginnings during the mid-18th century right up to present day - against a series of candid interviews with British luminaries such as Stephen Fry, Irvine Welsh, Bonnie Wright, John Cooper Clarke, Robert Montgomery and William Seighart, the documentary makes a passionate plea to save Britain's libraries from the reality of today's political and economic climate.