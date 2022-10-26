Not Available

The Safety of Objects

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A series of overlapping stories about four suburban families dealing with different maladies. Esther Gold's life is consumed by caring for her comatose son; Jim Train is sent into a tailspin when he's passed over for a promotion; Annette Jennings' family is struggling in the wake of her divorce; Helen Christianson is determined to shake up her mundane life.

Cast

Glenn CloseEsther Gold
Dermot MulroneyJim Train
Patricia ClarksonAnnette Jennings
Jessica CampbellJulie Gold
Joshua JacksonPaul Gold
Moira KellySusan Train

