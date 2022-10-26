The Safety of Objects

A series of overlapping stories about four suburban families dealing with different maladies. Esther Gold's life is consumed by caring for her comatose son; Jim Train is sent into a tailspin when he's passed over for a promotion; Annette Jennings' family is struggling in the wake of her divorce; Helen Christianson is determined to shake up her mundane life.
|Glenn Close
|Esther Gold
|Dermot Mulroney
|Jim Train
|Patricia Clarkson
|Annette Jennings
|Jessica Campbell
|Julie Gold
|Joshua Jackson
|Paul Gold
|Moira Kelly
|Susan Train
View Full Cast >