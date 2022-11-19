The Sakura That Sorokin Saw

Not Available

With all the unrest and uncertainty in the world today, now feels as good a time as any for a movie portraying good will and love between people from opposing countries. The film is a love story set in the city of Matsuyama in Ehime Prefecture on the Japanese island of Shikoku against the historical backdrop of the Russo-Japanese War. The movie is centered around the romance between a Russian officer, a war prisoner in Matsuyama, and a Japanese nurse who find themselves on opposing sides of the war. It is a kind of "Romeo and Juliet story of the Russo-Japanese War".