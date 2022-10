Not Available

The Saline River of Central and Southern Arkansas is the last free flowing river in the entire Ouachita Basin. It's free flowing nature lends it to be a beautiful example of the wilds of Arkansas. Join Fossil Hound Dog as we take a journey down the Saline River to explore it's geography, history, and future. Relive the excitement of the steamboat days, see some of the creatures that call the river region home, and enjoy the great scenery from this magnificent river.