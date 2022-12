Not Available

A fisherman lives alone. His days and nights are fraught with waiting. He rises with the sun and carries his anxieties and tools to the sea, where he fishes. He fishes until sunset without ever catching a fish. One day, he meets a passerby on the sea playing a mouth harmonica. The man feels compassion for him and tells him that he is fishing in a sea without fish, in a sea that is dead, but the fisherman does not even look at him.