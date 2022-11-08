Not Available

Luc travels to Paris for the first time to sit the entrance exam for a carpentry school. There he meets Djemila, a young worker with whom he enjoys a short romance, before returning to his home town and beginning a relationship with Geneviève, whom he has known since childhood. Caught between two passions, Luc runs, resolving to fulfil his father's dreams by devoting himself to his future... until finally, he experiences true love. A powerful and affectionate filial tribute from Philippe Garrel, THE SALT OF TEARS evokes a young man's first romantic encounters, and the admiration he feels for his father.