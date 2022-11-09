Not Available

The Salt of the Earth

  • Documentary

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Secretaria de Estado de Cultura do Espirito Santo

During the last forty years, the photographer Sebastião Salgado has been travelling through the continents, in the footsteps of an ever changing humanity. He has witnessed the major events of our recent history ; international conflicts, starvations and exodus… He is now embarking on the discovery of pristine territories, of the wild fauna and flora, of grandiose landscapes : a huge photographic project which is a tribute to the planet's beauty. Sebastião's Salgado's life and work are revealed to us by his son, Juliano, who went with him during his last journeys, and by Wim Wenders, a photographer himself.

Cast

Juliano Ribeiro SalgadoHimself
Wim WendersHimself
Hugo BarbierHimself
Lélia Wanick SalgadoHerself
Jacques BarthélémyHimself
Régis MullerHimself

