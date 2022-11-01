The Salvation Poem

Not Available

Pablo Olivares is a lively and talented child born into a Christian family. His mother, Carmen, devotes her time to teach him biblical principles and cultivates in him a love for music. His father, Roberto, spends most of his time working, which keeps him busy and distant from Pablo's life. Because of his father's emotional absence, Pablo gets involved with friends who introduce him to the world of rock n' roll, and becomes captivated by occultism. His musical talents are evident, and even though Carmen believes in him, rock is something that she will not condone. The pain caused by his father's absence and his mother's rejection of his dreams, incite in this young man a hate which he slowly directs towards Carmen and the religion she professes. Driven by his ambitions of success, Pablo makes a pact with the devil. Carmen does everything she can to re-establish her relationship with her son, and faithful to her beliefs, she prays earnestly for him for more than fourteen years.