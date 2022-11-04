The Salzburg Connection

An American lawyer on vacation in Europe is asked by a book publisher to stop by the Austrian town of Salzburg to see a photographer who's taking pictures for a book on picturesque Austrian lakes. Upon his arrival he senses that something is wrong when the photographer seems to have vanished, leaving a near panic-stricken wife and a sinister, secretive brother. Before he knows it, the lawyer finds himself mixed up with spies, assassins, and the hunt for a list made up by the Nazis during World War II of people who collaborated with them.
|Barry Newman
|Bill Mathison
|Anna Karina
|Anna Bryant
|Klaus Maria Brandauer
|Johann Kronsteiner
|Karen Jensen
|Elissa Lang
|Joe Maross
|Chuck
|Wolfgang Preiss
|Felix Zauner
