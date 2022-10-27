Not Available

The Samurai Pirate

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

An adventurous and daring sailor sets sail to the castle of an ailing king to stop an evil premier, hungry for power and wealth, from succeeding the throne and marrying the king's beautiful daughter. Along the way, with the help of some courageous rebels and a lustful wizard, he must overcome the powers of a bewitching witch, a band of ruthless pirates, and the castle's Imperial guards. He must also free those kidnapped into slavery and restore the king's reputation.

Cast

Mie HamaPrincess Yaya
Kumi MizunoMiwa the Rebel Leader
Tadao NakamaruThe Chancellor
Ichirô ArishimaSennin the Wizard
Hideyo AmamotoGranny the Witch
Mitsuko KusabueSobei

