Not Available

After the brutal murder of his girlfriend, Wade Overton (Dylen Guiry) escapes from custody following a deadly car crash. While on the run evading Sheriff Nate Fields (John-Riley O'Handley), Wade eventually finds refuge with Edna Whalen (Lawrene Denkers) and Harley Whalen (Rick Amsbury). As Wade plot's their demise, and we fear for their future, it becomes clear that appearances are not always what they seem. —Robin E. Crozier