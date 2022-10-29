The Sand In The Eye

Not Available

Binodini is a young woman who is left to her own devices when her sickly husband dies soon after they are married. She returns to her village and lives there for a couple of months until she sees one of her relatives passing by. Binodini hails the woman and the two soon agree that it would be best if Binodini came to live with the woman and her son, Mahendra. (Mahendra was one of the first to see Binodini's photo when she was unwed yet refused her on account of his being "unready for marriage.") When the two arrive, the woman's son and his new bride are constantly sneaking off to be alone together. This infatuation does not last long, and Mahendra soon begins to see that his wife's friend, Binodini, is more his type. The story details the lives of these three and Mahendra's best friend as they deal with issues as distrust, adultery, lies, and fallings-out.