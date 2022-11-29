Not Available

The Sand Island Story is a 24-minute documentary produced in 1981 by Windward Video (Victoria Keith & Jerry Rochford) It was shot in 1979 & 1980 and documents 4 months of Sand Island residents attempts to forestall eviction by the State of Hawai'i. Ultimately their efforts failed and the people of this shoreline fishing community watched as bulldozers smashed their homes and destroyed their community, in order to create a public park. To this day, no public park has been created on this site.