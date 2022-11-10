The Sand Pebbles

Engineer Jake Holman arrives aboard the gunboat U.S.S. San Pablo, assigned to patrol a tributary of the Yangtze in the middle of exploited and revolution-torn 1926 China. His iconoclasm and cynical nature soon clash with the "rice-bowl" system which runs the ship and the uneasy symbiosis between Chinese and foreigner on the river. Hostility towards the gunboat's presence reaches a climax when the boat must crash through a river-boom and rescue missionaries upriver at China Light Mission.
|Richard Attenborough
|Frenchy Burgoyne
|Richard Crenna
|Captain Collins
|Candice Bergen
|Shirley Eckert
|Mako
|Po-han
|Larry Gates
|Jameson
|Charles Robinson
|Ensign Bordelles
