In December of 1999, François organizes a retreat to a small island for himself, some friends, and their children to avoid the craziness of Paris during the turn of the millennium. Things quickly become tense between François and the young man who is the island's caretaker. Boredom and bickering add to the growing foreboding. By the end, will millennial noise in Paris seem mild in comparison to violence in the pastoral retreat?