The Santa Claus Action

In the week before Christmas of 1974, an army of some 100 men, women, and children, all dressed as Santa Claus, raided Copenhagen. They paraded through the city in a procession that included a gigantic “Trojan” goose, angels, Danish flags, and livestock. At first they visited hospitals, sang carols, played with children in schools, roller-skated, and gave away hot chocolate, creating a celebratory atmosphere. As the days went by, their actions became increasingly radical. They invaded the General Motors plant demanding that workers be made the owners. One Santa Claus caused confusion by attempting to get a loan from a bank. Other disruptions occurred at the labor court and stock exchange.