1994

The Santa Clause

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 9th, 1994

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Scott Calvin is an ordinary man, who accidentally causes Santa Claus to fall from his roof on Christmas Eve and is knocked unconscious. When he and his young son finish Santa's trip and deliveries, they go to the North Pole, where Scott learns he must become the new Santa and convince those he loves that he is indeed, Father Christmas.

Cast

Judge ReinholdDr. Neil Miller
Wendy CrewsonLaura Calvin Miller
David KrumholtzBernard the Elf
Peter BoyleMr. Whittle
Eric LloydCharlie Calvin
Paige TamadaJudy the Elf

Images