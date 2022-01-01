The Santa Clause

Scott Calvin is an ordinary man, who accidentally causes Santa Claus to fall from his roof on Christmas Eve and is knocked unconscious. When he and his young son finish Santa's trip and deliveries, they go to the North Pole, where Scott learns he must become the new Santa and convince those he loves that he is indeed, Father Christmas.
|Judge Reinhold
|Dr. Neil Miller
|Wendy Crewson
|Laura Calvin Miller
|David Krumholtz
|Bernard the Elf
|Peter Boyle
|Mr. Whittle
|Eric Lloyd
|Charlie Calvin
|Paige Tamada
|Judy the Elf
