The Sapphires

Larger-than-life sisters Gail, Cynthia and Julie, along with their wayward cousin Kay, have killer voices and attitudes to match. Performing Country and Western in an Australian outback singing contest, they catch the attention of Dave Lovelace (Chris O’Dowd), a struggling Irish musician with a penchant for whisky and a passion for soul music. It may not sound like a match made in heaven but Dave notices a sparkling talent in the girls and it becomes clear that they could be something special….they just need the right man to take them on. As they embark on a hilarious journey of highs and lows, courage and commitment, friendship and family, they discover that all you need to succeed is a little heart….and a lot of soul.