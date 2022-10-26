1978

The Satanic Rites of Dracula

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 1978

Studio

Hammer Film Productions

The police and British security forces call in Professor Van Helsing to help them investigate Satanic ritual which has been occurring in a large country house, and which has been attended by a government minister, an eminent scientist and secret service chief. The owner of the house is a mysterious property tycoon who is found to be behind a sinister plot involving a deadly plague. It is in fact Dracula who, sick of his interminable existence, has decided that he must end it all in the only possible way- by destroying every last potential victim.

Cast

Peter CushingProf. Lorrimer Van Helsing
Michael ColesInsp. Murray
William FranklynTorrence
Freddie JonesProf. Julian Keeley
Joanna LumleyJessica Van Helsing
Richard VernonCol. Mathews

View Full Cast >

Images