Not Available

The Savage Five

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shaw Brothers

A pacifist village is beset by bandits in this martial arts thriller. "Savage Five" hands-down rivals the ornateness of "Kid With The Golden Arm" and the twist-heavy "Five Deadly Venoms". The always great David Chiang plays a lesser version of his Rover character from "Duel Of The Iron Fist", and Ti Lung, looking incredible here, is at his physical best. Accolades to Chen Kuan Tai and Wang Chung in great sympathetic roles, too. A kung fu classic where the actual martial arts display takes a back seat to the mesmerizing story.

Cast

Ti LungFang Yi-fei
Chen Kuan-TaiMa Tao
Danny Lee Sau-YinWei Ming-hui (as Li Hsiu Hsien)
Wong ChungYao Kuang
David ChiangChen Teng

View Full Cast >

Images