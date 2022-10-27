The Savior

Not Available

Summer, 1943. Nanette is a solitary 14-year old girl whose family owns a farm in a remote region of rural France. One day, she encounters a handsome young man who has suffered a slight injury to his foot. Named Claude, he reveals that he is an English soldier and appeals to Nanette to shelter him from the Nazis. Although she has been brought up to hate the English (her family are staunch Pétain supporters), Nanette takes him to her father’s farm and finds him a hiding place in a disused attic. Whilst he is recovering, Nanette brings him food and keeps him amused. In no time, Nanette realises that she is in love with Claude, but he is insistent that he must find a French resistance group. Reluctantly, Nanette asks around the village and finds various contacts for Claude...