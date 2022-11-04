Not Available

One woman's passion for the musical saw. 'The old time tradition of learning to play the musical saw was that you see someone play it then you try to figure it out on your own. If you succeed, you're meant to be a saw player.' THE SAW LADY is part of RHYTHM IN MOTION, a twenty part series of 3-5 minute slice-of-life video vignettes centered around the extraordinary subway musicians of NYC. The series is affiliated with MTA Arts For Transit and Urban Design and Music Under New York.