The Saws child is the board

Yves Netzhammer creates multifaceted, poetic cosmos of images. His drawings, room installations, murals, and computer-generated videos confront intercultural and deeply humane questions in the age of digital media. Netzhammer persistently checks the boundaries between perception of autonomy and heteronomy, thereby creating images that have a powerful presence and focus on the hierarchy between human-beings, animals, plants, and objects. He poses questions concerning our relationship with nature and to other cultures, concerning the fear of loss of self, facing a growing mediatization and technologization of the world, permeate the surreal images of the artist’s inventions. Simultaneously, by using increasingly theatrical installations, Yves Netzhammer transposes the imaginary world of artistic animated films and computer graphics into a new kind of space.