2010

“The SB Chronicles, Vol. 1″ is the new feature-length Nike SB video project. It is the first of three films in the “SB Chronicles” video series, and will premiere online December 3rd, 2011 at 7 PM EST. Starting December 10th, 2011 it will also become available for purchase on iTunes. Shot entirely in HD, “The Nike SB Chronicles, Vol.1″ was filmed on location around the world in the streets and parks of Hong Kong, Amsterdam, Dubai, and the United States. “The Nike SB Chronicles, Vol.1″ was by shot by Jason Hernandez and showcases full parts from Nike SB team riders Youness Amrani,Chet Childress, Clark Hassler, Stefan Janoski, Lewis Marnell, Daniel Shimizu, Grant Taylor, and Wieger Van Wageningen, as well as an eclectic soundtrack featuring artists selected by the skaters themselves.