Presenter and actor Rupert Everett follows the footsteps of romantic poet Lord Byron, 200 years after he embarked on his infamous tour of Europe. Described as ‘mad, bad and dangerous to know’, Byron sought to escape his notoriety in Britain by travelling through Portugal, Greece, Albania, Turkey, Switzerland and Italy. Everett goes on the trail of one of history’s best known sexual explorers in this fascinating, witty and enlightening documentary.