Bianca Giaever made a film by asking six-year-old Asa Baker-Rouse for a story. The story is about a bear and a mouse, but then Asa gets philosophical about dealing with nervousness and fear. We all get a little scared sometimes. Scared of graduating school without a plan; scared of monsters. One six year old has a remedy: think of something else until the "nervous has gone out of you." Think of juice, pizza, and a piano shaped chocolate chip cookie. In other words, he says, "when the scared feeling comes into you, the scared is scared of things you like." There aren't many situations that couldn't be improved by pizza and a cookie.