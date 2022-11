Not Available

Silent-screen cowboy Bob Custer rides his way into talkies with these two vintage Westerns from director J.P. McGowan. In The Scarlet Brand, Custer plays a young cowpoke tricked into rustling cattle and hell-bent on getting revenge against the poacher (Robert Walker) who set him up. And in Quick Trigger Lee, Custer portrays a successful rancher who comes to the aid of an aging prospector (Richard Carlyle) swindled out of his mining claim.