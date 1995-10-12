1995

The Scarlet Letter

  • Drama
  • History
  • Romance

Release Date

October 12th, 1995

Studio

Cinergi Pictures Entertainment

Set in puritanical Boston in the mid 1600s, the story of seamstress Hester Prynne, who is outcast after she becomes pregnant by a respected reverend. She refuses to divulge the name of the father, is "convicted" of adultery and forced to wear a scarlet "A" until an Indian attack unites the Puritans and leads to a reevaluation of their laws and morals.

Cast

Demi MooreHester Prynne
Gary OldmanRev. Arthur Dimmesdale
Robert DuvallRoger Chillingworth
Robert ProskyHorace Stonehall
Edward HardwickeGov. John Bellingham
Joan PlowrightHarriet Hibbons

