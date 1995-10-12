The Scarlet Letter

Set in puritanical Boston in the mid 1600s, the story of seamstress Hester Prynne, who is outcast after she becomes pregnant by a respected reverend. She refuses to divulge the name of the father, is "convicted" of adultery and forced to wear a scarlet "A" until an Indian attack unites the Puritans and leads to a reevaluation of their laws and morals.
|Demi Moore
|Hester Prynne
|Gary Oldman
|Rev. Arthur Dimmesdale
|Robert Duvall
|Roger Chillingworth
|Robert Prosky
|Horace Stonehall
|Edward Hardwicke
|Gov. John Bellingham
|Joan Plowright
|Harriet Hibbons
View Full Cast >