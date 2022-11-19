The Scent of Pheasant’s Eye: An Episode from the Tales of Flowers

Not Available

When Kaoru's sister-in-law Miyoko arrives at the family home, tender feelings start to grow between the two. However, the initial happiness that Kaoru finds in the company of her beautiful sister-in-law is frustrated by her brother Mitsuo, Miyoko's husband, who intervenes in their budding passion. Full of unspoken words, deeply suggestive mise-en-scène, and forbidden glances, Fukujuso is a compelling melodrama that surprises us with its potent homoeroticism, especially considering its year of production.