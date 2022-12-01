The Schaeffer Bus

Not Available

In 1902, a film showing a bus pulling up to a stop was released. Due to its realism, it was considered too shocking and was later pulled from circulation. It was believed that all copies were destroyed. However, in 2020, a print was found in a wash closet in Iowa City. Also found was a very rare recording of a theater audience reaction, which is now considered one of the earliest sound recordings in history. The sound and film were synchronized and restored to replicate what it would've been like in 1902.