The Schengen Files is a film about Paul Robinson's most recent trip to Europe. During the first three months of 2011, Paul was fortunate enough to climb in both Fontainbleau, France and Ticino, Switzerland. This video documents some of the hardest climbs he accomplished during the three month period. The Schengen Files is about the purity of climbing, the high level of psyche that Paul Robinson brings to the boulders and the truly magnificent climbing within the confines of the Schengen Union. At 21 minutes, the video isn't very long, but on the other hand the list of hard problems is.