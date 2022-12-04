The Schlecker-kidnappers

Not Available

Shortly before Christmas 1987, three masked men kidnapped the two children of the drugstore king Anton Schlecker and extort 9.6 million marks, formerly 20 million, the highest ransom money paid in the history of the Federal Republic. The crime could only be solved eleven years later, more or less by accident in the course of another big crime. The public was amazed: the three perpetrators were of retirement age and for years had hidden many serious crimes behind the façade of honest men. The documentary tells the story of a spectacular criminal case and an (almost) perfect disguise.