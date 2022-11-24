The School Bag

Not Available

The bond between a mother and her son is indeed a special one. It was the same between Farooq and his Ammi, but depends with he always longed for his father. They reside in the small town of Peshawar, Pakistan. Farooq, a child with a simple demand, wants to meet his father , whom he had not seen for long as his birthday gift. But his mother, did not really know how on earth she could fulfill her child's plea , coz his father had abandoned them for another woman. Unknown to Farooq, there is something waiting for him on his birthday.