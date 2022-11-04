The Science of Lance Armstrong

Not Available

Discovery Channel Pro Cycling Team's Lance Armstrong has not won every Tour de France since 1999 simply because he puts in extra miles of training, watches what he eats or even because he's dodged major injuries over his long career. People have gone to great lengths to explain away Lance Armstrong's greatness as an athlete. Some look for explanations in his physiology. Some say his will is just stronger than most. Others say he's ruthlessly demanded no less than excellence from his teammates. The truth lies somewhere in a combination of these factors, and few aspects of his story are less than fascinating. He leaves his career at the top of his game, with an unprecedented six Tour de France wins under his bike.