In The Science of Miracles, you will discover paradigm-shattering revelations that demonstrate why we are not limited by the Laws of physics and biology as we know them today, and why our DNA is a code that we can change and upgrade by choice! The implications of these discoveries are vast, powerful, and for some, challenging. They show us, beyond a reasonable doubt, that we can reverse disease, redefine aging, create peace between nations, and evan change reality itself through the focused power of belief and heart-based emotion. It is these seemingly miraculous abilities that create the life-affirming joys in our lives that become the reality of our world. They are all based on the same principle!