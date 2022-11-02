The Scissors Massacre

Not Available

Three sisters grow up on a chicken farm in a small town in Gifu. The oldest sister, Yukie Sawada, is engaged to be married, the middle sister, Sachiko works at a beauty salon and the youngest, Mayu, is on the track team in high school. Their happy, carefree lives are changed forever when Yukies ex-boyfriend Suzuki commits an atrocious crime with Mayu as the tragic victim. Half-crazed and bent on revenge against the Sawada family, Suzuki mistakes Mayu for Yukie and pours acid all over her face. Overwhelmed by physical and psychological trauma, Mayu sinks deeper into depression and isolation, unresponsive to her sisters encouragement Meanwhile, chilling news of a serial murderer, who preys on the alumni of Mayus high school, sends shockwaves through their small town...