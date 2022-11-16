The Scourge

Not Available

It was a neighborhood just like any other...until one day...seven desperate men on the edge move in...and nothing will ever be the same! A halfway house for men just out of prison opens in a safe middle class neighborhood. The occupants are a repentant child molester, a beautiful transvestite, a heroin addicted ex-high school football hero, an obsessed gangbanger, the dying house manager, a released prison lifer who will do anything to return, and a brutal killer...all caught halfway between freedom and hell! As the neighborhood's protest intensifies outside the house, the heat and tension escalates inside...until finally culminating in one last unexpected explosion of emotional torment...violence...and rage!