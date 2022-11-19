The Scourge of Worlds: A Dungeons & Dragons Adventure

Not Available

Long ago in a land ravaged by strife, an ancient race of mages crafted the ultimate weapon to destroy their enemies, and end all wars. They called it the Aryx Orthian, the Scourge Of Worlds. Hidden safely for hundreds of years, the Scourge is now sought by a new swarm of darkness threatening to unleash its secrets. To save the world, three fearless heroes-Regdar the human warrior, Lidda the rogue halfling, and Mialee the elf wizard-must embark on a treacherous quest and choose between honor and evil, between life and death. But the choice is not theirs. It is yours.