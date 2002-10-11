2002

The Scream Team

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Release Date

October 11th, 2002

Studio

Hartbreak Films

Eccentric Frank Carlyle ran a horror shop in small-town Steeple Falls, which takes pride in and profit from its Halloween traditions. Frank's widower grandson Richard grudgingly returns there from Boston with his own kids, bright Ian and bratty Claire, to settle the inheritance. Ian discovers great-grandpa's house is really haunted, and not just, as legend holds, by historic owner Zachariah Kull, who was burned on the stake.

Cast

Kat DenningsClaire Carlyle
Mark RendallIan Carlyle
Robert BockstaelRichard Carlyle
Eric IdleCoffin Ed
Tommy DavidsonJumper
Kathy NajimyMariah

