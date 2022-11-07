1972

The Screaming Woman

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 28th, 1972

Studio

Universal Television

A wealthy former mental patient goes home to her estate to rest and recuperate. While walking the grounds one day she hears the screams of a woman coming from underneath the ground who has been buried alive. Her family, however, refuses to believe her story, and sees the incident as an opportunity to prove the woman's mind has snapped so they can take control of her money.

Cast

Olivia de HavillandLaura Wynant
Ed NelsonCarl Nesbitt
Laraine StephensCaroline Wynant
Joseph CottenGeorge Tresvant
Walter PidgeonDr. Amos Larkin
Charles RobinsonHoward Wynant

View Full Cast >

Images