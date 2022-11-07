The Screaming Woman

A wealthy former mental patient goes home to her estate to rest and recuperate. While walking the grounds one day she hears the screams of a woman coming from underneath the ground who has been buried alive. Her family, however, refuses to believe her story, and sees the incident as an opportunity to prove the woman's mind has snapped so they can take control of her money.
|Olivia de Havilland
|Laura Wynant
|Ed Nelson
|Carl Nesbitt
|Laraine Stephens
|Caroline Wynant
|Joseph Cotten
|George Tresvant
|Walter Pidgeon
|Dr. Amos Larkin
|Charles Robinson
|Howard Wynant
